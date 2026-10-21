Microsoft has disclosed introductory prices for access to Xbox Cloud Gaming without an Xbox Game Pass subscription. As The Verge reports, a package of 10 hours of cloud game streaming will cost $3.99, while a broader rollout of the pay-as-you-go model is planned for November 2026.

Cloud time packages

Members of the Xbox Insiders program who do not have a Game Pass subscription can already purchase cloud time at introductory prices. Microsoft offers three packages: 10 hours for $3.99, 25 hours for $7.99, and 50 hours for $11.99.

These are not monthly packages: purchased hours will remain available until the user uses them. All options include ad-free cloud gaming, shorter wait times, and higher streaming quality.

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Free option and Grand Theft Auto VI

Microsoft is also continuing to test an ad-supported free cloud gaming option among Xbox Insiders. It allows users to stream only games they already own, and the duration of a single session is limited to one hour.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has obtained streaming rights for Grand Theft Auto VI, although it is not yet clear whether this capability will be available only on Xbox consoles. Xbox strategy director Matthew Ball said on X that the company will not stream Grand Theft Auto VI on PC. This indicates that the game will likely not be playable through browsers and apps that usually support Xbox Cloud Gaming.

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