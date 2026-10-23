Abu Dhabi-based G42 has signed preliminary agreements with public and private partners in Greece to explore opportunities for developing artificial intelligence infrastructure. The arrangements were part of 18 memorandums, agreements and commercial partnerships worth a total of €12.75 billion, signed between the UAE and Greece at the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens.

As The National reports, G42 and five companies from its portfolio also reached initial arrangements with Greek entities in the areas of public services, life sciences and smart cities.

AI factory plan

G42 subsidiaries Khazna Data Centres and Core42, together with Greece’s Copelouzos Group, will explore the development of an AI factory in Greece. This involves combining data centre infrastructure with cloud and computing capacity for artificial intelligence.

Khazna is expected to lead the development of physical infrastructure, while Core42 will provide cloud services and AI computing. It is envisaged that these will be available to organizations in the banking sector, telecommunications, shipping and public administration.

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Urban services, education and biotechnology

Presight will work with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance on the potential use of AI-based analytics and real-time data analysis tools for urban mobility and municipal operations. Initially, the parties will focus on using agentic AI for waste management and water network monitoring.

Inception42 plans to work with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence in public administration and education. The areas include tools to support government meetings, track the implementation of government priorities, train officials to work with AI agents, and educational platforms.

Separately, medical technology company M42 signed an initial agreement with Athens LifeTech Park. The partnership covers life sciences research, genomic sequencing infrastructure, population genomics, clinical development and interaction between institutional biobanks.

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