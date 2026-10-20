Google launches suspicious site warnings in Chrome — The Verge

Google is launching a new security feature in the Chrome browser that will warn users before they open websites the system considers suspicious. The new mechanism is intended to help distinguish resources with potential risk from sites that Chrome identifies as dangerous, The Verge reports.

Two warning levels

A website will be marked as suspicious if it has characteristics similar to resources associated with phishing, malware, or fraud. Google describes this assessment as a conclusion with a lower confidence level: a site may be flagged by mistake, so only those fully confident in its safety are advised to proceed.

For sites that Chrome identifies as dangerous, the browser already displays a stricter warning. This conclusion has a higher level of system confidence and indicates a high risk of harm to the user, so visiting such resources is not recommended.

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What the notifications will look like

A warning about a suspicious site will appear as a pop-up window on computers and mobile devices. The page will remain visible but dimmed. If a resource was flagged by mistake, the user will be able to choose the option to mark it as safe.

In contrast, a warning about a dangerous site will take up almost the entire screen, while the webpage will be replaced by a solid red background. The new website warnings are based on the principle of the two-tier system for file downloads that Chrome introduced in 2024. At the same time, Google improved Gemini-based scam detection for users of Enhanced Protection mode.

Feature availability

It is currently unclear whether suspicious site notifications will be available to all Chrome users or only to those using Enhanced Protection.

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