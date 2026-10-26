Instagram tests long horizontal video format in the US — The Verge

Instagram has begun limited testing of Features, a new format for long horizontal videos, in the United States. The platform is also testing the format with some creators in Brazil, The Verge reports, citing Instagram spokesperson Megan Buckley.

Combining long and short videos

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the long-form video format had previously concerned him. According to him, Instagram should remain not only an entertainment service but also a space for communicating with friends, while watching long videos may reduce the number of likes and shares of other content.

Now the team aims to make short and long videos complementary. Mosseri compared this approach to podcasts or comedy specials, which can exist as full videos and as separate short clips.

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Development of the TV app

The launch of Features follows the release of the Instagram TV app late last year. Initially, it was a Reels-focused pilot for Amazon Fire TV devices in the United States. The app later became available on Google TV, Samsung TVs, and Apple TV, and earlier this year it added the ability to view Stories.

Mosseri also discussed the update with creators Semir Chaudhry and Colin Rosenblum. In a video, they showed several examples of how long videos will be displayed in the service.

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