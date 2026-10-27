Apple unveils iMac with M6 chip — Engadget

Apple has unveiled a new iMac desktop computer model equipped with the M6 chip. The company said the new product will deliver a significant increase in performance and artificial intelligence capabilities, Engadget reports.

M6 chip configuration

The M6 chip has up to 12 central processing unit cores and up to 12 graphics processing unit cores. It is also equipped with a dual 16-core Neural Engine. According to Apple, the performance and AI capability gains are provided by additional CPU and GPU cores, as well as Neural Accelerators in each core.

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Comparison with previous models

According to Apple, the M6 offers higher single-core performance and more cores overall than the chip in the M5 iMac. The company also said that the new iMac's graphics performance can be twice as high as that of the M4 iMac during resource-intensive tasks, including photo editing and gaming.

Before appearing in the iMac, the M6 chip had already debuted in the Mac mini and Mac Studio. Apple has now also installed it in its entry-level desktop model.

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