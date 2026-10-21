US Marine Corps opens Maven to all units — Defense News

The US Marine Corps has announced a new licensing agreement that gives all service commands and organizations, including the reserve, access to the Maven Smart System (MSS) through any applicable networks. Previously, only select units and organizations were authorized to use the system, and access was possible only through the classified SIPRNet network.

A platform for working with data

As Defense News reports, Maven is an artificial intelligence software platform owned by the US government and developed by Palantir. It collects and analyzes data from intelligence reports, drone video, satellite imagery, maps and other sources to support real-time decision-making by commanders and analysts.

The Marine Corps said that the service-wide license allows assigned and attached personnel of designated commands at any level to obtain MSS accounts in domains to which they have authorized access.

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Growing number of users

Ahead of a Maven training summit in August, the Marine Corps reported growing demand for the platform: about 5,500 Marines had used it a month earlier. The service also replaced the manual procedure for submitting situation reports with a Maven application.

US Department of Defense officials said Maven was used to identify and strike more than 2,000 individual targets in Iran during the first 96 hours of Operation Epic Fury. According to them, the system processes about 6 million pages of text daily for intelligence and operational processes.

Commands were advised to appoint personnel responsible for implementing MSS. Training materials are available on the secure Intelink site, while additional guidance, including an MSS implementation plan, is to be published separately.

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