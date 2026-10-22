The US Space Force plans to soon issue two requests for information to industry on technologies for operations in the space between Earth and the Moon. It is seeking commercially available solutions that can be deployed by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2029, Breaking Defense reports.

Major General Stephen Purdy, who is responsible for advanced program acquisitions in the Space Force, announced these plans at the Space Industry Days conference in Los Angeles. According to him, the Pentagon has begun to view the space between Earth and the Moon as a priority area for military operations. Purdy explained the new urgency by China’s activity in this area.

Ready-made systems instead of development programs

The first request will concern technologies for basic tasks in the space between Earth and the Moon. In particular, the Space Force is interested in space domain awareness capabilities, as well as positioning, navigation and timing systems. Purdy stressed that the service is not seeking to fund large-scale research and development, but is looking for already available or nearly ready commercial hardware, software and ground systems.

The second request, expected at the same time as the first or shortly afterward, will focus on artificial intelligence programs for autonomous spacecraft operations. According to Purdy, in the space between Earth and the Moon, spacecraft must independently detect malfunctions, process sensor data and adjust their missions depending on conditions.

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Coordination with NASA

In May, the Cislunar Coordination Office was established. It is intended to provide funding and support for the Space Force’s broader efforts, while the service’s specialized units will determine requirements and procure the necessary capabilities. The office is also preparing a roadmap covering lunar time, space domain awareness and communications.

The Space Force is working with NASA to coordinate infrastructure plans rather than create separate systems. Purdy also reported a list of unfunded requirements for operations in this space, but did not specify either the total amount needed or the specific items on the list.

Among the factors that have increased US attention to this area, the article mentions a Chinese project to launch 30 small satellites into a highly elliptical orbit near one of the Earth-Moon system’s Lagrange points and into a circular lunar orbit. China presented it at UN-related meetings as a scientific experiment, while experts interviewed by Breaking Defense believe the project is intended to support surveillance in the space between Earth and the Moon.

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