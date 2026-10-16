Scientists have developed a compact electric detector that will help search for signs of extraterrestrial life based on the chemical composition of samples. The technology has already passed its first tests.

The method is based on the analysis of amino acids—molecules that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Researchers are studying their chirality—the existence of two mirror-image forms, L and D. The ratio of these forms can help distinguish biological processes from non-biological ones, although it is not, in itself, definitive proof of life.

The device uses two gold nanowires separated by an extremely small gap. When a sample containing amino acids is applied to the chip, the electric current changes, allowing their form to be determined at the molecular level.

During tests on meteorites, the method demonstrated an accuracy of about 80%. Scientists are considering the possibility of using such detectors in future missions to explore Mars and other celestial bodies.

The device is not capable of detecting extraterrestrials from a distance. It requires direct samples of the material for analysis, and the results of the study do not yet mean that extraterrestrial life has been found.

Source: ScienceAlert

According to British media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump has allegedly already prepared a speech in which he may speak publicly for the first time about UFOs and the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

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