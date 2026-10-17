Apple opens pre-orders for $2,000 iPhone Duo — Engadget

According to Engadget, Apple has opened pre-orders for its first foldable smartphone, the $2,000 iPhone Duo. They became available at 5:00 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time, or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The device's launch date is October 23.

Demand and availability

Before pre-orders opened, the Apple Store website was unavailable. Engadget notes that the iPhone Duo is expected to see high demand amid relatively limited supply. The publication believes that pre-ordering may be a better option for buyers who want to get the device among the first than waiting for the launch date.

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Displays and cameras

The iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal matte OLED screen that has a widescreen format when unfolded. According to Engadget's description, the internal display has an almost imperceptible seam, while gradient effects and a depth effect help emphasize the appearance of Apple's first foldable device.

Engadget lists the model's price, the lack of Face ID, and the lack of a variable aperture for the main camera, which the new iPhone 18 Pro models have, among its drawbacks. The FaceTime camera on the internal screen is located under the display; the publication considers this a compromise that also makes the device visually more streamlined when unfolded.

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