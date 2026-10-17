Replit CEO and co-founder Amjad Masad said during TechCrunch Disrupt that the AI software development platform is no longer working with Anthropic. He cited cost, partnership and model performance among the reasons for the decision.

As TechCrunch reports, Replit announced a partnership with OpenAI in August, but there had been no reports of it ending work with Anthropic before Masad's statement. Replit had previously used Anthropic's Claude models to power its platform, which enables users to create and deploy applications directly in a browser.

Replit's arguments

Masad said that ChatGPT is now better, and that the company evaluates models using an internal performance benchmark. According to him, Replit also publishes an open benchmark in which Sol and Astra consistently perform better when creating applications from scratch using so-called vibe coding.

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At the same time, a TechCrunch source familiar with the Replit-Anthropic partnership who asked not to be named said that the cooperation is still ongoing. The publication also notes that a September Replit blog post mentioned Claude Fable 5 and Claude Fable 5.1 as models running in Replit Agent's production environment.

Growth of the corporate segment

During his appearance, Masad also spoke about changes in the company's revenue structure. By his estimate, corporate contracts accounted for about 2% of Replit's revenue last year, compared with approximately 15% this year. More than half of the company's revenue is already generated by the B2B segment, he said.

Masad added that the safe deployment of AI agents requires an appropriate environment: orchestration, error recovery, security, process isolation, networking capabilities, identity management and authorization.

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