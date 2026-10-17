Google has begun rolling out Gmail Live, a feature that allows users to search for information in their inbox using voice conversational queries. It is intended for Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers, Engadget reports.

Searching for answers in emails

Gmail Live is designed to find details hidden in correspondence and long message threads. A user can ask by voice, for example, for the gate number for a flight or about events at their child’s school during the week. The feature scans the contents of the inbox and provides an answer.

Google introduced Gmail Live at the Google I/O conference last month and has now moved the capability out of beta testing. It is similar to voice conversations with the Gemini chatbot, but adapted for individual Google apps, including Gmail, Docs and Drive.

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Docs Live and Keep Live

The company is also rolling out Keep Live, which turns voice notes into structured lists and entries. In Google’s example, the service creates a shopping list and step-by-step instructions based on a verbal description of a plan to paint a room.

The Docs Live feature allows users to describe the required type of document to Gemini. Gemini can use relevant information from Gmail, Drive, Chat and the web to create a first version of a document and help adjust its tone. Docs Live is intended only for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. All three capabilities are expected to become available to Google Workspace corporate customers in the near future.

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