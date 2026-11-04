OpenAI adds animated GIF creation to ChatGPT — The Verge

OpenAI has begun rolling out the ability to create animated GIFs in ChatGPT from a text prompt or based on an uploaded photo. As The Verge reports, the feature is being released alongside the new Images 2.6 model.

Editing speed and frames

Users can change the animation playback speed, edit individual frames and share the finished animation. Previously, ChatGPT could not natively create GIFs in a single step.

In an example published by OpenAI, the chatbot creates a GIF in response to a request to make an animation of a dancing cat. The interface also allows users to view the result frame by frame and adjust its playback speed.

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Images 2.6 update

According to OpenAI, the Images 2.6 model is also expected to speed up image generation in ChatGPT. The company said users create more than 4 billion images each week through ChatGPT and its API. In September, OpenAI reported a figure of 3 billion images per week.

Images 2.6 is being rolled out to all ChatGPT and Codex users on the web, desktop and mobile apps. In addition, OpenAI is launching GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and Sunburst in the API for faster and higher-quality image generation.

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