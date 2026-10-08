In Poland, the state-owned development bank BGK announced the launch of the Vinci Space Tech Fund, the country’s first fund supporting companies developing space technologies. Its value will amount to 500 million zlotys, or €114 million. The fund plans to invest in 15–20 companies in the sector, Notes from Poland reports.

Investments of up to 100 million zlotys

Through the Vinci investment mechanism, BGK will invest between 10 million and 100 million zlotys in selected companies. Poland’s Ministry of Development and Technology noted that the fund will target businesses with the potential for rapid growth and expansion into international markets.

Polish companies are expected to be the main recipients of the investments. At the same time, enterprises from other European countries will also be able to secure funding if their main operations are concentrated in Poland.

The fund’s areas of focus include satellites, optics and Earth observation, satellite communications, electronics and photonics, rockets and propulsion systems, as well as artificial intelligence. In addition to funding, programme participants will receive consultations and support from the initiative’s partners.

Fund partners

The partners of the Vinci Space Tech Fund include the Polish Space Agency, the Krakow Technology Park, where the initiative was presented, and Finnish microsatellite manufacturer and operator ICEYE. One of ICEYE’s founders is Polish national Rafał Modrzewski.

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The Krakow Technology Park, the city of Krakow, and the Faculty of Space Technologies at AGH University are to provide a significant share of the academic, research and technical expertise. ICEYE will share its experience in developing a space company and entering global markets.

The initiator of the fund’s creation, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański, stated that the space sector is important for responding to threats, protecting critical infrastructure, energy security, and monitoring the territory of Poland and adjacent areas. BGK Management Board President Mirosław Czekaj also linked the sector’s development to strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty.

Development of the space sector

Poland joined the European Space Agency in 2012. Since then, its sector has moved from supplying components for foreign missions to developing its own satellites and space systems. In 2024, the largest Polish satellite, EagleEye, created by a consortium of Polish companies and scientific institutions, was launched.

In July, Warsaw was selected as the location for a new European Space Agency centre that will specialise in civil security and resilience. The article also notes that the war of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, against Ukraine has increased attention to the importance of domestic space capabilities for national security.

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