In Tokyo, Japanese manufacturer Omron announced its intention to acquire US developer, manufacturer and seller of industrial computers Onlogic, as well as its parent company Interlogic, for $675 million. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Development of physical AI

Omron said the deal is intended to help develop physical artificial intelligence services in its industrial automation business. The company plans to combine high-precision control technologies with Onlogic's industrial computers to create physical AI platforms.

The Japanese manufacturer also expects to expand its customer base in the United States through the acquisition of Onlogic.

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Onlogic will retain its brand

Interlogic is set to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Omron. At the same time, Onlogic will continue to operate as an independent business and retain its brand and current management team.

In May, Omron Robotics' US division entered into a cooperation agreement with Italian automation company Comau to develop industrial manufacturing automation services. In morning trading in Tokyo, Omron shares were almost unchanged, while the Nikkei 225 index fell by about 2.2%.

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