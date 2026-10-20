UAE Ambassador to the US and Minister of State Yousef Al Otaiba said that the United Arab Emirates is continuing its investment and technology plans in the United States despite the US war with Iran and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. He wrote this in a letter to the US-UAE Business Council, The National reports.

According to Al Otaiba, the UAE's commitments to the US remain unchanged, major investments are moving forward, and expanded access to advanced technologies is creating new opportunities for both countries. He also said that the Emirates has earned a place among the United States' most trusted partners and will not put that trust at risk.

Export privileges and technology protection

In July, the US Department of Commerce significantly upgraded the UAE's export status, granting the country an expanded preferential regime. This is expected to facilitate the export and transfer of US military equipment, satellites, spacecraft, as well as artificial intelligence and energy technologies.

Al Otaiba called the decision a vote of confidence in the UAE's approach to protecting sophisticated technologies from improper use. According to him, the country has introduced legal, institutional, and structural safeguards, including isolated secure environments, vetted end users, controls to prevent technology diversion, personnel screening, and ongoing monitoring.

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Deals in space, aviation and AI

The ambassador cited as examples of cooperation a $1 billion agreement between the Emirati company Space42 and US-based Viasat in the field of communications. He also mentioned orders by Emirates, Etihad, and flydubai for Boeing aircraft with General Electric engines worth more than $65 billion in total.

Separately, Al Otaiba highlighted the UAE's 10-year, $1.4 trillion framework program for technology investments in the US, which, he said, is ahead of schedule. He noted that the UAE has already purchased and invested hundreds of billions of dollars in US technologies, companies, and energy projects.

In May, the UAE received its first shipments of central processing units and graphics processing units from US company Nvidia, needed for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Al Otaiba also mentioned a UAE-US five-gigawatt AI campus created with the participation of US partners and using US chips.

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