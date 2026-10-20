Authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab province have banned, with immediate effect, the use and sale of camera-enabled smart glasses capable of covert recording, as well as miniature cameras disguised as everyday items. According to Dawn, the order was issued by the Secretary of Punjab’s Home Department under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898.

Which devices were banned

The restrictions apply to glasses with cameras and a covert recording function, as well as recording devices disguised as, among other things, pens or keychains. Retailers, wholesalers, traders and distributors are prohibited from offering such goods for sale both online and in stores.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to laptops, tablets, mobile phones and terminal equipment approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Authorized law enforcement officers are exempt from the restriction on using the specified covert recording devices.

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Reasons for the restrictions

The order states that the uncontrolled use of such glasses and cameras may pose a serious risk to public order, people’s privacy, the security of sensitive data and facilities, as well as institutional integrity. Authorities paid particular attention to the privacy, integrity and dignity of women and children.

The document identifies airports, examination centers, secure government institutions, medical facilities, shopping malls, court buildings and public places as high-risk areas. The ban will remain in force for 30 days unless revoked earlier.

The Lahore High Court is also considering a public-interest petition regarding the unregulated import and sale of smart glasses with cameras and microphones. The court instructed the federal government to submit a proposal on the matter to the federal cabinet.

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