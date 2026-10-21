ChatGPT introduces chat locking with a four-digit PIN — Engadget

OpenAI has begun gradually rolling out a locked chats feature in ChatGPT that allows users to hide sensitive conversations from the main history, pinned chats and search. Accessing them requires entering a four-digit PIN. This was reported by Engadget.

Protection against unauthorized access

On iPhone, Face ID can also be used to open such conversations, while authentication through system biometric security features is available on mobile devices. Locked dialogues will be collected in a separate project called Locked chats.

The company views the feature primarily as a way to protect correspondence from people who may see the screen in a public place or gain access to a user's phone. At the same time, chat locking is not end-to-end encryption and does not exempt OpenAI from legal obligations.

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Settings and limitations

Enabling locking does not change the settings for using conversations to train models and does not affect OpenAI's data retention period. If a user resets the PIN, all locked chats and files uploaded to their project will be deleted without the possibility of recovery through customer support.

The feature will be available to free users as well as subscribers to the Go, Plus and Pro plans. On Android and iOS, locked chats can be used together with voice mode, but conversations in Codex cannot be locked using this feature.

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