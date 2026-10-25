Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced in Islamabad on October 25 that the government will distribute 500,000 Chromebooks among students across the country over two years. Dawn reports.

Programme launch

Sharif made the announcement on Sunday during the launch ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Youth Chromebook Scheme in Islamabad. The initiative’s name defines it as a prime ministerial youth programme dedicated to Chromebooks.

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Distribution parameters

According to the report, students from across the country are expected to receive the devices. The government plans to distribute a total of half a million Chromebooks, with two years allocated for implementing the plan.

Dawn did not provide details on the distribution stages, student selection criteria, the procedure for receiving the devices, or specific dates for their issuance. The report also does not specify how many Chromebooks are planned to be distributed during each year of the programme’s implementation.

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