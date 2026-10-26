Japan’s Digital Agency has added an AI agent function to the generative platform Gennai, which is available to around 180,000 civil servants. The agent can autonomously perform two or more tasks simultaneously based on a single instruction, The Japan Times reports.

In particular, the system can prepare meeting minutes, summarize them and distribute them among departments. The agency said this is the first case in the world in which a government body has created an environment for using AI agents on such a scale.

Automation of multiple tasks

Previously, Gennai users had to enter separate prompts for each task. Now, for example, it is enough to upload an audio recording of a meeting for the AI agent to automatically prepare and translate the minutes without entering an additional prompt.

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The Gennai platform has around 40 applications. They are intended, among other things, for communicating with colleagues, preparing documents and minutes, translating and summarizing materials, searching previous parliamentary speeches, researching laws and regulations, and transcribing audio files.

Library of professional experience

The platform also has an application for sharing knowledge and professional experience among civil servants. Experienced employees will be able to record, in particular, approaches to preparing ministers’ responses to questions during parliamentary debates, taking into account the characteristics of individual legislators, including their focus on data.

This information is planned to be made available to employees of all government bodies and ministries through the Gennai Library system, which is to be launched in the future. Digital Transformation Minister Toshiharu Furukawa said that complex and highly specialized government tasks require working with a large number of documents, so the use of AI agents should reduce labor costs and improve the quality of work.

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