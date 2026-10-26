In Japan, on October 26, the government held an emergency ministerial meeting on cybersecurity amid personal data leaks affecting millions of people and already beginning to cause financial losses. The Japan Times reports.

Meeting participants

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took part in the evening meeting. Other participants included Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Digital Minister Toshiharu Furukawa, as well as the finance and defense ministers.

Officials discussed countermeasures in response to data security breach incidents. According to the publication, they involved the personal information of millions of people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

GMO Internet Group's appeal

The meeting was preceded by an appeal from GMO Internet Group to the Japanese government. Over the weekend, the company called on the authorities to implement active cyber defense measures after its servers were hacked.

The government meeting took place after this appeal and focused on responding to recent data security breaches.

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