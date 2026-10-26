Thailand receives Israeli ARBEL anti-drone system — Jerusalem Post

Israeli company Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) announced the delivery of the ARBEL ADS counter-drone system to Thailand’s Ministry of Defence. Thai military personnel have already integrated it into their existing rifles after on-site training conducted by the manufacturer’s representatives, The Jerusalem Post reports.

A system for standard weapons

ARBEL ADS is a fire-control system that IWI developed for nearly ten years. It is designed to engage small tactical drones using standard small arms. The technology can be integrated into AR-15 platforms, IWI ARAD assault rifles and Negev machine guns.

According to the company, the system allows military personnel to use existing weapons, optics and ammunition without additional equipment. Depending on the selected firing mode, it can engage targets at ranges of up to 450 metres using standard 5.56 mm ammunition. ARBEL has electronic sensors and gyroscopes, while its fire-control system fires when the shooter holds the target steadily.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Thailand’s armament upgrade

IWI stated that the system compensates for shooting errors typical in combat conditions, including those caused by fatigue, stress or heavy breathing. The manufacturer claims that ARBEL can increase the probability of hitting stationary and moving targets by two to three times. The system weighs about 900 grams, operates on battery power for up to 50 hours continuously and complies with the MIL-STD-810 military standard.

The delivery came amid Thailand’s approval of an emergency defence fund worth $104.4 million to repair damaged equipment, purchase new weapons and strengthen defences along the border with Cambodia. Local media previously reported that the modernisation plan also includes purchases of Israeli Rampage missiles for F-16 fighter jets, ammunition, HIMARS systems, M777 howitzers and Stryker armoured vehicles.

According to IWI, the Thai military is discussing an additional ARBEL ADS order with the company. The manufacturer also said that several other countries are at various stages of procuring the system.

Read us on