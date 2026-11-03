European cities can reduce the cost of upgrading electricity distribution grids for charging electric vehicles by 40% if they use smart charging. This is the conclusion of a Siemens study reported by TimesLIVE.

Nearly €25 billion in investment

The study covered 64 cities in 27 EU countries, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Siemens forecasts that the number of electric vehicles in these cities will grow by an average of 3.8 times by 2030. This will require €24.7 billion in investment in distribution grids.

The largest costs, according to the study’s authors, will be associated with low-voltage grids. These are the grids that provide slower charging of cars at home or at workplaces.

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Charging during hours of low demand

Using smart meters that make it possible to shift charging to periods of the lowest electricity consumption, including nighttime hours, could reduce the total amount of required investment by €10.6 billion.

The study’s authors also noted that the European Commission’s proposal for predictable and cheaper tariffs during hours of low demand could encourage consumers to change their charging times. The greatest need for investment is expected in Germany, followed by Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands. The fastest spread of electric vehicles is forecast in Eastern Europe, albeit from a lower starting base.

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