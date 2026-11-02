The US Department of Defense’s intelligence directorate has released a photograph of China’s reusable Shenlong spaceplane, which is in Earth orbit. According to NDTV World, the image was included in the agency’s threat assessment report.

An image with a resolution of 4.5 centimeters

The photograph was taken in 2024 by a Maxar Technologies satellite, now Vantor, from a distance of about 90 kilometers. The image resolution is 4.5 centimeters per pixel. It shows Shenlong docked with another satellite with deployed solar panels. The cargo bay door at the rear of the craft is likely open.

In the US intelligence report, Shenlong is described as a spaceplane capable of reaching orbit, deploying or testing objects there, and then returning to Earth. The vehicle is also known as the “divine dragon” and, according to the publication, has been in operation for six years.

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The vehicle’s fourth mission

Shenlong is carrying out its fourth mission, which began on February 7 this year. The spaceplane was launched by a Long March 2F rocket from China’s Jiuquan spaceport. China has not published official photographs of Shenlong. According to Vantor, the vehicle is 26 feet long.

Shenlong previously drew attention after reports that it had deployed unidentified objects in low Earth orbit. Companies and individual observers tracked it using ground-based radars. Space.com, citing Heavens Above, reported that the vehicle could be seen over Denver on November 3 this week, and over Los Angeles on November 5 and 6, best before dawn.

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