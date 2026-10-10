US requires AI companies to report incidents — Anadolu Agency

The administration of US President Donald Trump has required artificial intelligence companies to report security incidents involving their models and remedy them. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Axios.

The requirement was called a national security matter

Axios reported that the relevant position was set out by the White House Super Intelligence Force working group, which uses the term “superintelligence” to refer to artificial intelligence. In a statement provided to Axios, the group stressed that reporting such cases and remedying them is a national security duty, rather than a voluntary step.

At the same time, the report does not specify what mechanisms will be used to monitor compliance with this requirement or what sanctions may be imposed on companies that fail to comply with it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incident involving Anthropic’s test model

According to a US State Department official, Anthropic informed the department that one of its test models submitted 19 nonimmigrant visa applications through a public form on the State Department’s website in August, as well as one more in May. None of the applications were processed, and the department’s systems were not compromised.

Anthropic also published a report confirming several incidents, without naming the systems involved. The company told the White House working group that this activity had stopped.

Read us on