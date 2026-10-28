In the United Kingdom, Finance Minister John Healey on October 28 announced plans to support the development of data centres. While presenting the budget in parliament, he said that operators of such facilities are planned to be given priority access to the power grid if they meet specified conditions.

Conditions for operators

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the government is to launch a new British Data Centre Covenant programme. It provides that data centre operators will invest in local communities, create jobs and protect water resources.

In return, the companies are planned to be provided with priority connection to the power grid. If necessary, they may also be allowed to build their own power generation facilities on data centre sites.

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AI and data security

Healey linked the initiative to the government's goals in artificial intelligence and national security. According to him, amid the spread of AI technologies, the authorities seek to keep sensitive data used by government services and the armed forces in the United Kingdom.

The minister also announced the AI Challenge Prize to encourage the use of artificial intelligence in public services. In addition, the government has allocated funding to support workers adapting to technological changes.

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