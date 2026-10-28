xAI subsidiary MZX is offering to buy homes in an area of Southaven, Mississippi, on the condition that the owners waive potential claims related to a lawsuit over the local data center and power plant. The Verge reports, citing The Guardian.

According to the outlet, a real estate agent going door to door in the area told one resident about xAI’s plans to purchase 418 homes. He also said that 18 owners were already planning to sell their properties. Tenants said that after owners agree to sell, they receive notices requiring them to move out within 60 days.

Condition of sale

As Mississippi Free Press writes, several households received a letter in which MZX denies all allegations made against it. At the same time, the company stated that it needs the properties for business purposes and is offering to purchase them through a broker.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

If they agree to sell, owners must sign a purchase agreement and a separate claims waiver agreement at closing. Under the terms of the letter, this would deprive them of the right to seek compensation in the Haley case or file their own lawsuits related to the Southaven facility.

Lawsuits over the data center

The lawsuit was filed by three residents, who claim that xAI’s large data center and gas turbines cause nearly constant noise and vibrations. xAI is building two Colossus facilities in Memphis and is locating the Macrohardrr data center together with a power plant in Southaven near the Tennessee state border.

Separately, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is suing xAI. The organization claims that the company operates dozens of methane gas turbines in Southaven without the required permits. Earlier this month, a federal judge blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to have the case dismissed.

Read us on