In the United States, the Treasury Department on October 28 imposed sanctions on eight North Korean nationals, two Russian nationals and one company based in Russia. According to US authorities, they facilitated a North Korean state IT scheme intended to generate funds for programs to develop weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.

As The Hill reports, the sanctions were imposed by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The sanctions list also included the First Financial and Technical Development Center, which, according to the US agency, is controlled by the North Korean government.

The role of IT workers

According to the US Treasury Department, six North Korean IT workers linked to the center used artificial intelligence tools and sophisticated money-laundering methods. The department said they generated more than $750,000 in revenue.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the North Korean regime continues to target US companies, using overseas IT operators for fraudulent activities, obtaining sensitive data and extorting substantial payments.

Previous measures

Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice arrested two Americans, charged 10 individuals linked to China, as well as two unnamed defendants. During these actions, law enforcement seized nearly 190 computers. US authorities linked the case to the alleged targeting by the North Korean government of more than 70 companies in the United States.

The sanctions were announced less than a week after the US Treasury Department proposed restricting US high-tech investments in China, Russia and North Korea. The department said the restrictions would apply to investments exceeding $50,000 in hypersonic systems, quantum information technologies, high-performance computing, supercomputers and artificial intelligence.

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