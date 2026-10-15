Ubisoft has proposed closing its RedLynx studio in Finland, which could affect up to 52 positions, while cuts at Ubisoft Singapore have affected 70 positions. In total, these decisions in Finland and Singapore concern up to 122 employees, Engadget reports.

RedLynx closure and changes in Singapore

Ubisoft said that the proposal to close RedLynx must still go through the local change negotiation process. The company explained the elimination of 70 positions in Singapore as necessary to align the studio's operations with future production needs.

RedLynx, known as the creator of the Trials series, became part of Ubisoft in 2011. A year ago, the company had already laid off dozens of employees at the studio. The last game RedLynx developed independently was the mobile decorating and puzzle game Gwen's Getaway. Ubisoft cancelled it a little more than a year after its soft launch in 2023.

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Ubisoft Singapore opened in 2008 as a support studio. Its team's work on naval combat in Assassin's Creed games later led to the development of Skull and Bones, which was released in early 2024 after numerous delays.

Separate plans in Germany

Separately, Ubisoft intends to reduce its workforce in Germany by around 100 employees. This estimate is not included in the figure of up to 122 positions in Finland and Singapore. More than 600 people work at the company's three studios in Germany. According to GameFile, Ubisoft plans to offer employees voluntary severance packages and hopes to avoid compulsory layoffs.

Recently, RedLynx and Ubisoft Singapore have supported other studios of the publisher. Both teams became part of the Creative Network division following the restructuring announced by Ubisoft last year. As part of cost-cutting measures, the company this year also cancelled at least six games and closed studios in Winnipeg, Belgrade and Halifax.

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