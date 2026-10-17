In the UAE, the expected delivery of Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo smartphone after online orders began has shifted to January 22. This timeframe is displayed for all four storage options and two device colors, The National reports.

Demand exceeded available stock

Apple began accepting online orders for the iPhone Duo on Friday. Initially, customers were told deliveries would take place in November; later, the timeframe shifted to December, and the following day, to the end of January. Similar delivery dates were also displayed on the company’s websites in the United States and the United Kingdom.

An Apple representative told the publication that preliminary demand for the iPhone Duo was extraordinary and that the company would work to deliver the devices to customers as quickly as possible. Online orders for the model will continue to be accepted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prices and sales forecasts

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo last month alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. It is the company’s first foldable device and the first major hardware release under the leadership of its chief executive, John Ternus. At the same time, Apple’s UAE website listed delivery times for the iPhone 18 Pro at approximately two to three weeks.

The iPhone Duo costs from 8,499 to 13,599 dirhams in the UAE. Counterpoint Research estimates that Apple could sell about six million such smartphones this year. Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts that sales could reach 14 million devices and add about $28 billion in revenue for the company in the 2027 fiscal year.

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