Nightjars generate thrust during wing upstroke — ScienceDaily

Scientists at Lund University have found that the European nightjar (Caprimulgus europaeus) combines long seasonal migrations between Europe and southern Africa with hunting insects in slow, maneuverable flight. The study showed that this versatility comes at an aerodynamic cost: at high speeds, the bird’s wings generate lift less efficiently.

As ScienceDaily reports, researchers studied nightjar flight in a wind tunnel. They recorded the birds’ movements at different speeds and measured the airflows left behind the wings.

Maneuverability instead of speed

The experiments showed that broad wingtips likely help nightjars maneuver during slow flight and catch insects. At higher speeds, however, they become a disadvantage, as the wings generate lift less efficiently.

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This contradicts the notion that birds capable of covering long distances should be optimally adapted specifically for efficient flight at high speeds. The authors view the nightjar’s wings as an evolutionary trade-off between long-distance migration, slow flight, and sharp turns while hunting.

Thrust during the upstroke phase

The scientists also found that during the upstroke phase, when the bird raises its wings, the nightjar continues to generate thrust that propels it forward. This active use of the upward movement had previously been associated mainly with the flight mechanics of bats and insects.

The results were published in the journal PLOS Biology. The researchers plan to examine how widespread this mechanism is among other birds and flying animals. In their view, observations of nightjar flight may be useful for developing robotic aircraft with flapping wings.

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