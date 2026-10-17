The foldable iPhone Duo sold out within a few hours of going on sale — Financial Times

Apple has reported exceptionally high demand for the iPhone Duo foldable smartphone. According to the Financial Times, the device sold out completely on the company’s official website just a few hours after sales began.

“Demand during the pre-order phase for the iPhone Duo—our first foldable iPhone—has been simply incredible. We are doing everything we can to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of our customers as quickly as possible,” Apple said in an official statement.

The tech giant, with a market capitalization of $5 trillion, said it will continue to accept online orders for this smartphone, which starts at $1,999.

The iPhone Duo marks the most significant design change in the history of Apple’s most popular smartphone, which—even two decades after its debut—still accounts for about half of the company’s total sales.

However, like the rest of the consumer electronics industry, Apple has faced a shortage of components this year—particularly memory chips.

This has prevented the company from keeping up with demand and forced it to raise prices across its entire product lineup.

Apple initially promised to begin shipping the iPhone Duo by October 23, but just a few hours after preorders opened, the estimated delivery dates on the company’s website were pushed back to late January 2027.

U.S. mobile carriers have also seen significant delays in fulfilling new orders.

It is noted that instances where delivery times for Apple products are delayed for such a long period are extremely rare.

The company is known for its efficient global supply chain management.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

Read:

Apple has opened pre-orders for the $2,000 iPhone Duo.

In the UAE, delivery of the iPhone Duo has been postponed to January 22.

Apple is preparing a third wave of fall announcements: a foldable iPhone, a touchscreen MacBook Pro, and M6 chips.

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