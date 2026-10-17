Verizon plans to offer Apple’s iPhone Handoff feature for iOS 27 for $10 per month. It allows one eSIM number to be used on two iPhones if both devices run iOS 27 and are linked to the same Apple ID, Engadget reports.

One number for two iPhones

The two smartphones will not be able to use the shared number simultaneously. The owner must choose which device will be active at a given moment, but will be able to change the primary iPhone at any time. Calls, messages and the Find My service are automatically transferred to the iPhone the owner is using. iCloud backups are synchronized between both phones.

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Verizon said the feature will soon become available on its network. It previously became available through T-Mobile in the United States for $5 per month, as well as through Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

How to switch the active device

To set up iPhone Handoff, users need to open Settings on the newer phone, go to the cellular section and select cellular setup or adding an eSIM. Next, they should select the iPhone, tap Continue and Transfer. To switch to another iPhone, it is enough to unlock the desired device — a switching notification will appear on the screen. Apple advises setting passcodes on both phones to control which one uses the number.

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