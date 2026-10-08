Maria Chereshnova, a resident of the village of Birky in Volyn, celebrated her 100th birthday. Despite her advanced age, she still cooks for herself and goes for walks.

Maria was born on September 30, 1926, in the village of Zhorany into a large family. Her childhood and youth coincided with difficult times, so she had to start working at a young age. She recalls how her family would pick berries in the forest and sell them to earn money for food.

Maria got married at age 20. Together with her husband, Serafim, she raised five children. After living in the Odesa region, the family returned to Volyn, where she worked as a milkmaid for many years. The centenarian’s husband died 25 years ago.

Today, Maria lives with her 77-year-old daughter, Tamara. She has hearing problems and admits that life is getting harder for her as she ages, but she remains active.

More than anything, the 100-year-old woman from Volyn wants to see her grandson return home; he is defending Ukraine on the front lines. Her greatest dream is also peace in Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne Lutsk

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olia Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, has moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olia Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide drone” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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