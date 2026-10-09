The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for leasing state-owned property for the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure during the period of martial law. From now on, data centers and telecommunications operators will be able to lease such properties without conducting an electronic auction.

"The government has simplified access to state-owned companies’ property for data centers and telecommunications operators. They will be able to lease property from business entities in which the state holds more than a 50% stake to house digital and telecommunications infrastructure without an electronic auction,” he wrote.

This simplified procedure will remain in effect throughout the period of martial law and for six months after its conclusion. The decision is expected to help companies relocate and deploy IT infrastructure more quickly amid Russian attacks.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a new State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

The government approved a fine of up to 51,000 hryvnias for illegally entering military facilities.

On September 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Viktor Kitsyuk as a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv. Kitsyuk had previously served on this court, but his five-year term ended in May 2014. Following that, his appointment was reviewed by the High Council of Justice and the courts for several years.

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