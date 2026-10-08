A 7-year-old gymnast from Lviv set a new Ukrainian record for the sixth time

Regina Abramova, a 7-year-old gymnast from Lviv, set a new Ukrainian record. This is already the athlete’s sixth national achievement. This time, Regina performed 101 back-swings on the horizontal bar.

“I would call this exercise one of the most challenging in artistic gymnastics. Arm strength alone isn’t enough—it requires perfect coordination of the entire body. Performing this element just once is already a challenge for the shoulder, abdominal, back, and arm muscles… But doing 101 repetitions in a row is pushing the limits of what’s possible.

Many times it was very difficult for the young gymnast, but not once did I hear her say so out loud,” Vetrova emphasized.

The girl dedicated her record to her coach, Oksana Khandoz.

This was reported by Lana Vetrova, head of the National Register of Records of Ukraine.

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