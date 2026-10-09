Catholic Name Days on October 9, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 9, people with various male and female names celebrate their name days. Among them are Dionysius, John, Arnold, Louis, Abraham, and, in some Catholic calendars, Sarah and Athanasia. On this day, the Catholic Church commemorates several well-known saints, including Dionysius of Paris, John Leonard, and John Henry Newman.

October 9 in the Catholic Church marks the 27th week of Ordinary Time. On this day, the liturgical calendar commemorates Saint Dionysius, bishop, and his fellow martyrs, as well as Saint John Leonard. In some countries, Saint John Henry Newman is also specially commemorated on this day.

The names associated with this date vary depending on the country and the specific name day calendar. For example, Polish calendars list Arnold, Dionysius, John, and Sarah for October 9, while other lists include Louis, Abraham, and rare forms of names.

Female Names for October 9

Sarah is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “lady,” “princess,” or “princess.” This biblical name, that of Abraham’s wife, has become one of the most famous female names in the Christian tradition. In some Catholic name day calendars, Sarah is listed among those celebrating their name day on October 9.

Athanasia is the feminine form of the name Athanasius, which comes from the Greek language. The name is associated with the word “immortality” and is traditionally interpreted as “immortal.” This rare name appears in Polish name day calendars for October 9.

Male Names for October 9

Dionysius is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the name of the ancient god Dionysus, so its exact original meaning is not entirely clear. In the Christian tradition, the name is known thanks to Saint Dionysius of Paris—the first bishop of Paris and one of the patron saints of France.

John is a form of the biblical name derived from the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. Its meaning is “God is gracious” or “God has shown mercy.” On October 9, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint John Leonard, an Italian priest and founder of the Order of Clerics Regular of the Mother of God.

Arnold is an Old Germanic name. It is derived from words associated with the meanings “eagle” and “strength,” so it is usually interpreted as “the strength of an eagle” or “strong as an eagle.” In Polish name day calendars, Arnold is listed among those celebrating their name day on October 9.

Louis is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with the words “glory” and “famous,” so its meaning is rendered as “glorious warrior” or “glorified in battle.” The name appears among the name days for October 9 in some European calendars.

Abraham is a biblical name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally translated as “father of many” or “father of many nations.” In the Catholic calendar of saints, Abraham, the patriarch, is also commemorated on October 9.

Vincent is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *vincens*—meaning “one who conquers” or “victor.” In the Polish Catholic calendar, Vincent is also listed among the name days for October 9, although this name does not always appear in popular lists.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day when Christian tradition commemorates the saint whose name a person bears. For Catholics, it is first and foremost an occasion to remember their patron saint and turn to him in prayer. On this day, you can go to church for Mass, pray, light a candle, or simply spend time with loved ones. It’s not necessary to throw a big celebration—the main thing is that the day be enjoyable and hold special meaning for the person celebrating their name day.

You can congratulate someone with simple words. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always watch over you, help you in difficult times, and guide you toward goodness. I wish you health, love, joy, and peace.” On a name day, you can also wish someone strength, good people by their side, the warmth of family, and the fulfillment of their most cherished dreams. The best greeting is a sincere one, without unnecessary formality.

Read us on