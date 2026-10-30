Ukrainian writer and war veteran Artur Dron, who wrote this year’s Radio Dictation text, admitted that he himself made two mistakes in it.

In a post on Threads, he addressed the participants of the annual language event and emphasized that mistakes aren’t the most important thing. The writer also thanked Ukrainians for joining the tradition of taking the Radio Dictation.

The author of the Radio Dictation made two mistakes

“A post of support for everyone who’s worried about mistakes in the dictation. I wrote down my own text along with you and still made two mistakes. National unity takes many forms—don’t worry about it,” Dron wrote.

In particular, the writer emphasized that the final version of the text was edited by linguists.

“I send the text to Suspilne, and they, together with linguists, ensure it complies with the norms of the Ukrainian language and correct whatever is necessary. The published text isn’t something I made up—it’s my text, revised by philologists and the Suspilne team,” the veteran emphasized.

Online Reaction

In the comments, Ukrainians responded warmly to Dron’s confession

“The text is so poignant and meaningful that the mistakes in it don’t change a thing, even though I counted quite a few myself.”

“I made 18 mistakes, added a comma where I shouldn’t have, and ignored a dash. However! The text is so insightful that I don’t care about the mistakes. Thank you for the text!”

"It’s just that when everyone was writing, they weren’t thinking about correct spelling, but about the text itself."

"That’s what you call sharing responsibility with the people."

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