Russia's blockade of the Black Sea threatens to trigger a food crisis in Africa, says Sibiga

Russia is using the Black Sea blockade as a weapon and could trigger food shortages in African countries, leading to new waves of migration to Europe.

According to the foreign minister, Moscow is using food and migration policy as tools of pressure, aware of the vulnerability of certain countries to such actions.

“Russia is using food as a weapon. We see this, just as we see the use of migration policy. Russia is well aware of the vulnerability of certain countries to such moves, particularly to the undermining of global food security,” Sibiga said.

According to the minister, Russia’s actions in the Black Sea not only hinder shipping but also pose risks to food supplies to other regions of the world. Certain African countries that depend on food imports may suffer the most from such restrictions.

Food shortages could exacerbate humanitarian problems and trigger new waves of migration to Europe.

“This is a well-thought-out and clear strategy (on Russia’s part). We must have our own strategy: how to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, unblock it, and achieve a truce both in the energy sector and at sea. We have specific proposals and new participants who have joined this process for the first time. In particular, these are India and Egypt,” added Andriy Sybiga.

The minister also highlighted the consequences of the blockade of Black Sea navigation in 2022. At that time, he said, global food prices rose by 25%.

“We are now once again on the verge of such a rise. The food security of many countries around the world depends on Ukrainian grain—and it’s not just about grain. Because of the Russian blockade of the Black Sea, they are not receiving their supplies on time.

So, the consequences are already being felt, but they will only intensify in the future. The Black Sea could become a second Strait of Hormuz—this time in terms of food,” Sibiga said.

Ukraine insists on restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and reaching agreements to halt attacks on energy infrastructure and at sea. According to the foreign minister, new participants, including India and Egypt, have joined these efforts.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

Earlier, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu held Russia responsible for attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

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