Border Queues on October 15: Where Drivers Will Have to Wait to Leave Ukraine

As of 9:00 a.m. on October 15, 2026, lines of passenger cars and buses had formed at certain border crossing points on the border with Poland and other neighboring countries. Border guards also warned of possible disruptions in the operation of electronic control systems.

The Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on the situation.

Queues at the border with Poland

The largest number of passenger cars are expected to exit through the following border crossing points:

“Shehyni” —110 cars and 40 pedestrians;

“Ustyluh” — 50 cars and 2 buses;

“Krakivets” — 45 cars and 12 buses;

“Hrushiv” — 25 cars.

Two buses are expected at the “Smilnytsia” border crossing. At the “Yagodin,” “Ugryniv,” “Rava-Ruska,” and “Nyzhankovychi” checkpoints, no lines of passenger cars or buses were observed at the time of the inspection.

At the same time, passenger cars are temporarily not being allowed through at “Yagodin,” and pedestrian traffic is not permitted. Pedestrian traffic is also suspended at most other border crossings with Poland. The exception is “Shehyni,” where pedestrians are allowed to cross in both directions.

Situation at the borders with Slovakia and Hungary

Queues on the Slovak border remain short. At the “Maly Berezny” border crossing, 10 passenger cars are waiting, and at “Uzhhorod,” 15. Pedestrian crossings are permitted in both directions at both checkpoints.

At the border with Hungary, 10 cars are waiting at each of the “Luzhanka” and “Vylok” checkpoints. No lines of passenger cars have been reported at the other checkpoints listed.

Some checkpoints have limited operating hours:

“Dzvinkove” and “Velyka Palad” — from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.;

“Kosyno”—from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The “Tisa” checkpoint does not allow pedestrians to cross.

Border with Romania and Moldova

On the Romanian side, no lines of passenger cars or buses have been reported at the “Dyakove,” “Porubne,” “Krasnoilsk,” and other checkpoints listed in the report. The exception is “Dyakivtsi,” where 20 passenger cars are waiting.

At the border with Moldova, there are no lines of passenger cars, buses, or pedestrians at the “Mamalyga” and “Kelmentsi” checkpoints.

Advice from border guards

The State Border Guard Service recommends taking into account possible disruptions in the operation of the control services’ electronic systems when planning trips. Before departing, it is advisable to check the current situation at your chosen border crossing point, as information about lines may change throughout the day.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As a reminder, passenger traffic has decreased at Ukraine’s western border.

Due to the traditional increase in passenger traffic ahead of the weekend, a backlog of vehicles waiting to exit Ukraine has been observed at the Ukrainian-Polish border within Lviv Oblast. Citizens are advised to take this situation into account when planning their trips and to choose less congested border crossing points.

At the “Yagodin” border crossing, two drivers of an international bus were detained after attempting to bribe a border guard with $10,000.

Specialized defense prosecutors in the Western Region—covering Lviv, Volyn, and Zakarpattia Oblasts—have uncovered five schemes involving the illegal smuggling of men of draft age across Ukraine’s state border.

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