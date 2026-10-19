State Treasury Paralyzed Lviv by Blocking Payments — Sadovyi

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi warned of the risk of a collapse in the city’s municipal infrastructure due to delays in payments by the State Treasury Service. According to the mayor, as of October 19, more than 1.086 billion hryvnias in city funds have been frozen, leading to wage arrears and employees leaving municipal enterprises.

Among the frozen funds are 17.9 million hryvnias for street cleaners’ salaries, 158 million hryvnias for public transportation operations and fuel, and 1.218 million hryvnias for social transportation services for people with disabilities. Sadovyi emphasized that the city has the funds and called on the government to urgently unblock these critically important payments.

Source: Statement by Andriy Sadovyi.

On October 1, the city officially appealed to the prime minister and relevant ministers. This situation affects not only Lviv but also other cities in Ukraine, which is why the Association of Cities also appealed to the government.

In Lviv, private transit operators announced a partial suspension of service on city bus routes due to delayed payments for subsidized transportation. Due to a lack of funds, the companies do not have enough money for fuel, and they have also fallen behind on paying employees’ salaries.

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