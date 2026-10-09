Nine more men who fought on Russia’s side against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Donetsk region were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Ukrainian military forces captured them between December 2025 and July 2026.

According to the investigation, the convicted men were members of armed groups in the Russian Federation’s Southern Military District and participated in assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Lyman sectors.

Among them was a resident of Kerch who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and joined the 110th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade. After training at the Ilovaisk training ground, he was sent to storm Ukrainian positions near Bilytske, where he was taken prisoner.

Four other defendants are residents of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast who served in the Russian Federation’s 4th, 114th, and 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigades. According to the case files, they attacked Ukrainian strongholds near Volnovakha and Pokrovsk.

Sentences were also handed down to two residents of Luhansk Oblast who served in the Russian Army’s motorized rifle brigades and took part in battles near Siversk and in the Kramatorsk area. Two other men from the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast fought as part of Russian units in the Lyman area.

The court found all nine guilty of treason and collaboration. Each was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: SBU

Earlier, the SBU exposed an FSB agent who had enlisted in an elite brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Forces.

Additionally, a 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Law enforcement officers detained a military officer suspected of working for the FSB of the Russian Federation. According to the case file, the man was gathering data on defense and critical infrastructure facilities to coordinate massive strikes on Kyiv on September 21–24.

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