The dollar remains steady at 45 hryvnias: exchange rates as of October 8, 2026

On October 8, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro at Ukrainian banks and currency exchange offices varied. The U.S. dollar continues to hover around 45 hryvnias, while the euro continues to depreciate.

Exchange Rates at Currency Exchanges

As of the morning of October 8, according to data from the Ministry of Finance, the dollar is being bought at currency exchange offices for 44.87 hryvnia (+2 kopecks) and sold for 45.00 hryvnia (unchanged) compared to October 7.

The euro can be bought at currency exchange offices for 50.90 UAH (–10 kopecks) and sold for 50.60 UAH (–15 kopecks).

Exchange Rates at Banks

At PrivatBank branches, the dollar can be bought for 45.05 UAH (–5 kopecks), and for cards—for 45.04 UAH (unchanged). The euro is sold at branches for 50.60 UAH (–25 kopecks), and for cards—at 50.76 UAH (no change).

At Oschadbank, the dollar costs 45.05 UAH (–10 kopecks) in “Mobile Oschad” and 45.20 UAH (–10 kopecks) for cards. The euro is sold via the app at 50.70 UAH (–35 kopecks), and for cards, at 50.90 UAH (–30 kopecks).

At “PUMB,” the dollar is sold at 45.20 UAH (–10 kopecks) for cash and at the commercial rate. The euro costs 50.90 UAH (–40 kopecks) for cash exchange at the bank.

Monobank buys the dollar at 44.65 UAH and sells it at 45.03 UAH (no change). The bank buys the euro at 50.05 UAH and sells it at 50.75 UAH (no change).

Where to Buy Currency Cheaper

Among the banks listed, the cheapest place to buy the dollar is at Monobank—for 45.03 UAH. At PrivatBank, the rate for cards is 45.04 UAH, and at branches, it is 45.05 UAH. The same rate of 45.05 UAH applies at “Mobile Oschadbank.” For Oschadbank cards, the dollar costs 45.20 UAH, and at PUMB—45.20 UAH.

PrivatBank offers the lowest euro exchange rate at its branches—50.60 UAH. At “Mobile Oschad,” the rate is 50.70 UAH; at Monobank, it is 50.75 UAH; and at PrivatBank for cards, it is 50.76 UAH. At Oschadbank for cards and at PUMB, the euro costs 50.90 UAH.

Where is it more profitable to sell currency?

If you’re selling dollars to banks, the highest rate among the options listed is 44.70 UAH at PUMB (commercial rate) and at “Mobile Oschadbank.” PUMB’s cash rate is 44.60 UAH; Monobank buys dollars at 44.65 UAH; and Oschadbank buys them at 44.65 UAH for card transactions. At PrivatBank, the dollar is bought at 44.60 UAH for card transactions and at 44.45 UAH at branches.

The best rate for selling euros is at PUMB—50.20 UAH. Monobank buys euros at 50.05 UAH, “Mobile Oschadbank” offers a rate of 50.00 UAH, and for cards—49.95 UAH. At PrivatBank, euros are bought at 49.97 UAH for cards and 49.60 UAH at branches.

How much does $100 cost at banks?

Today, 100 dollars are cheapest at Monobank—4,503 UAH. At PrivatBank, 100 dollars cost 4,504 UAH for cards and 4,505 UAH at branches. At “Mobile Oschad,” you’ll have to pay 4,505 UAH for $100, while at Oschadbank and PUMB, it’s 4,520 UAH for card transactions.

This was reported by the NBU.

The NBU has set the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro as of October 7.

As a reminder, on October 6, the official dollar exchange rate will exceed 45 hryvnias for the first time in history.

The NBU fined the payment company iPay 16.5 million UAH.

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