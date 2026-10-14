Ukraine is preparing contingency plans for the winter of 2026–2027 — Budanov announced the timeline

On October 13, Kirill Budanov, acting on behalf of the President of Ukraine, chaired a meeting of the Humanitarian Response Coordination Platform. Participants discussed the main challenges of the winter season and preparations for potential crisis situations.

According to Budanov, the enemy is systematically targeting civilian infrastructure in major Ukrainian cities, and he believes these attacks are motivated by terrorism. Therefore, government agencies must be prepared for any developments on the ground and establish clear contingency plans in advance for winter crises.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, representatives of the Office of the President and other government agencies, as well as diplomats representing donor countries.

The main task is to develop clear crisis scenarios and coordinate operational response plans for the period from November 2026 to March 2027.

Through the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the government is preparing a baseline scenario of potential threats, taking into account their geographic location and scale. The defense forces and intelligence agencies, in turn, will provide a risk assessment.

Available resources, Budanov emphasized, should be concentrated where people will face the greatest hardship. According to his assessment, the following entities must act in a coordinated and concerted manner:

authorities at all levels;

relevant ministries and agencies;

the military;

international partners;

humanitarian organizations.

“We must secure the rear just as reliably as the Defense Forces secure the front line,” Budanov wrote.

The post does not include a list of crisis situations for which scenarios will be developed, nor does it provide information on the approval of the final plan.

Source: Kirill Budanov

Meanwhile, electric transit service was temporarily suspended in two districts of Kyiv following an attack.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Nikolayevsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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