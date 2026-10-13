According to the New Julian Church Calendar, on October 14, 2026, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine will observe the Day of Remembrance of St. Paraskeva of Serbia—an 11th-century ascetic known for her piety, distributing her possessions to the needy, and making pilgrimages to the Holy Land.

The saint’s relics, currently kept in the city of Iași, Romania, are venerated as a source of grace and healing, and she herself is considered the intercessor for women, the patroness of the pregnant, and a helper during illness.

People turn to the Venerable Paraskeva of Serbia with prayers for healing from illnesses—especially those of the eyes and the soul—for peace in the family, and for help in raising children.

O Venerable Mother Paraskeva! Hear us as we pray to you, and deliver us from all evil, from the wiles of our enemies, and from sudden misfortunes. Pray to the All-Merciful God for peace in our homes, and for physical and spiritual health. Be our intercessor before the Lord; ask for the forgiveness of our sins and guide us on the path to salvation, so that together with you we may glorify the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit, now and always, and forever and ever. Amen.

On this day, the Church commemorates the holy martyrs Nazarius, Gervasius, Protasius, and Celsus, who suffered a martyr’s death for the Christian faith during the persecutions in the Roman Empire.

Ukrainian folk traditions associate this day with spiritual work, charity, and rest for women. According to the beliefs of our ancestors, on October 14, one should refrain from heavy housework, needlework, and manual labor, devoting time instead to prayer and helping those in need. Particular importance was placed on preparing food for the poor and travelers, as well as maintaining peace in the family without quarrels or harsh words.

According to folk observations, the weather conditions on this day indicate the nature of the coming winter and fall: windy weather portends a cold winter, while a damp and overcast day signals a prolonged and relatively mild cold snap.

Source: “Glavkom.”

On October 13, Orthodox believers commemorate the holy martyrs Carpus, Bishop of Phiatir, Deacon Papila, and his sister Agathonica. According to the New Julian calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, this day is dedicated to their courage, faith, and self-sacrifice during the persecution of Christians in the Roman Empire.

Church holiday on October 10—traditions, omens, and prohibitions for the day.

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