In recent months, Russia has been systematically intensifying its attacks on Kyiv, and the bridges across the Dnipro River are increasingly becoming targets. The attacks have already caused serious damage to the North and South Bridges—the very arteries used daily by hundreds of thousands of people and for transporting cargo between the right and left banks. The consequences are immediate: traffic jams stretching for kilometers, regular metro service suspensions between the banks, road closures, and the virtual impossibility of quickly getting from one bank to the other—all of this has become a daily reality for millions of Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital. And this is no longer just a transportation inconvenience, but an alarming sign that the city, which has grown accustomed to functioning as a single entity, is gradually learning to exist as two separate halves.

Against the backdrop of these events, statements are growing louder in the Ukrainian public sphere that the capital could effectively split into two cities—so to speak, regular Kyiv and Left-Bank Kyiv. Both experts and some lawmakers are speaking openly about this. An analogy with divided Berlin immediately comes to mind, but the issue here is different: it concerns economic, energy, and social stratification within a single city, which could result from the physical destruction of the bridge connection. Is this really possible, and what might it look like? UA.News political analyst Mykyta Trachuk, together with experts, examined the issue.

What’s happening in Kyiv right now

The bridges across the Dnipro are not just crossings; they are, in a sense, the framework that holds the city’s unity together. Public transportation runs across them; tens of thousands of cars travel across them daily; and utilities—heating networks, electrical cables, and communication lines—run beneath them. When bridges are damaged or closed, it’s not just transportation logistics that suffer—it’s the entire life-support system.

After the attacks on the North and South Bridges, traffic across them was shut down, and the city once again found itself gridlocked for many kilometers. The situation is particularly dire on the left bank, where many residential neighborhoods are located. Previously, due to attacks on the bridges, traffic had to be restricted on several crossings at once, and the “green” metro line, which connects the two banks, has long been out of service and is not transporting passengers to the left bank. Meanwhile, the authorities have already begun work on constructing pontoon crossings, which are estimated to be ready in three to six months.

And this, again, is not just about the convenience of getting around. It’s about the city’s economy. Businesses that depend on the delivery of goods between the banks are suffering losses. People who work on one bank but live on the other are spending hours commuting or are unable to get to work or school at all. Public utilities are forced to reroute services, find detours, and mobilize additional resources. And all of this is happening against a backdrop of constant anxiety, which in itself paralyzes the city, leading to billions in losses.

A separate problem is the condition of the bridges, which was, to put it mildly, far from ideal even before the active attacks began. All of Kyiv’s bridges, with the possible exception of the Podilsko-Voskresensky and Pivnichny bridges, require major repairs. The most problematic is the Paton Bridge, which can no longer withstand even normal traffic loads—speed limits have been imposed there, and traffic volume has been reduced. As of 2026, the Paton Bridge and the Metro Bridge are classified as unsafe, while the Northern and Southern Bridges are classified as having limited operational capacity. In other words, even without new attacks, the infrastructure is in a state that causes very serious concern—and had been doing so long before the war. And the Russian Federation’s attacks only make this situation worse.

That is precisely why talk that the capital’s riverbanks could effectively be cut off from one another no longer seems like science fiction. And although it is still difficult to imagine the complete destruction of all bridges at this point—the very fact that people have started talking about it speaks volumes. The city is living in conditions where the distance between the banks is measured not in kilometers, but in hours spent in traffic jams and the level of risk from incoming strikes.



Two Kyivs: What This Might Look Like

If we imagine the worst-case scenario—where, as a result of attacks, most bridges become inoperable for an extended period—then Kyiv could indeed find itself in the situation that experts are already describing. Oleg Popenko, head of the Utility Consumers’ Union, put it in no uncertain terms:

“In reality, the city will be divided into two banks. One city will be called Kyiv, and the other we’ll simply call the Left Bank.”

This, of course, does not mean that some new territorial community or administrative district will emerge. The point is that daily life on the Left Bank will begin to follow its own logic, distinct from that of the Right Bank. What might this mean in practice?

First, transportation isolation. If the bridges are inaccessible, the only routes of communication will be detours through the outskirts—which are already overloaded—or alternative modes of crossing: pontoons, ferries, and perhaps a tunnel in the distant future (though this idea sounds frankly dubious).

Second, utility fragmentation. Bridges are not just roads; they also carry utility lines. If a crossing is damaged, the heat, water, and electricity supplies to a number of neighborhoods are at risk. This is especially critical in winter.

Third, social and economic differentiation. Kyiv’s left bank consists mainly of residential neighborhoods, home to many people who work on the right bank. Gradually, a situation may arise where the left bank begins to lead its own separate economic life.



Why Kyiv Will Not Be Completely Divided

Despite the gravity of the situation, it is important to soberly assess the likelihood of Kyiv “splitting” into two separate cities. And here, the answer is actually rather optimistic: the enemy is unlikely to achieve this outcome.

There are many bridges in Kyiv, and each one is a complex engineering structure that is not so easy to completely destroy. To cut off the city’s connections, it would be necessary to disable not just one or two, but literally all of the crossings. And that requires not just random strikes, but targeted, systematic, and very powerful attacks that would last a long time. Moreover, even if we imagine that all the main bridges have been put out of commission, there are still detour routes, rail connections, river transport, and, ultimately, pontoon crossings. In other words, complete isolation of the left bank from the right bank will most likely not occur.

What is happening now is not a collapse, but rather a fragmentation of the city. The capital is living in conditions where every crossing of the Dnipro has become a sort of mini-operation requiring careful planning. But this fragmentation should not be underestimated. Even a partial disruption of connections between the banks is a very serious blow to the economy—not only of Kyiv but of Ukraine as a whole. Key logistics routes pass through the capital, connecting the right and left banks of the entire country. Goods traveling from east to west or from north to south most often pass precisely through Kyiv’s bridges. If these bridges are inaccessible to normal traffic, the entire country suffers. That is precisely why this is not merely a local problem, but a nationwide challenge.

Expert

Opinions

Political scientist and director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics Ruslan Bortnik is certain: Kyiv cannot fully split into two large cities. It is impossible to completely sever the connection between the two parts of the capital. Although most bridges—or even all key bridges—could be rendered inoperable at some point. In addition, Obolon could be left without heating or water supply due to the destruction of utility lines running under the bridges.

“But I think that, to a greater extent, it will be the isolation of socio-economic life that will occur. Both the left and right banks of Kyiv will become increasingly autonomous, and the connection between them will be minimal. At the same time, passenger traffic between the two banks will continue. People will work from home more; some companies will move their offices to the right bank, others to the left, depending on where it is more convenient for them to work and where their markets are located. In other words, socio-economic isolation will occur, and two distinct socio-economic entities will effectively emerge. As for security and the work of emergency services, they will continue to use bridges, ferry crossings, or other modes of transportation, which will continue to function to one degree or another.

So far, there hasn’t been a major disaster. Even today, people were driving from the right bank to the left—spending about an hour in traffic jams. But thanks to the Darnytsia Bridge and the Podil Bridge, connectivity between the city’s different parts remains quite significant. So far, we’re seeing more difficulties for transit truck traffic through Kyiv, which will now have to find other bridges in other cities. There are also difficulties for commuters, including daily trips from the left bank to the right and vice versa. If Russia cuts off or damages key bridge crossings, this will mean that connectivity will remain primarily for critical services and military needs. “But the city’s shared socioeconomic and cultural life will be divided,” says Ruslan Bortnik.

Political scientist and director of the “Third Sector” Center, Andriy Zolotaryov, notes: whether we like it or not, TV series and feature films very often present a certain vision of the future. And, unfortunately, we see such a vision in the TV series *Servant of the People*, when Zelenskyy’s character returns from abroad and observes how the map of Ukraine has changed. And there he sees the Kingdom of Troieshchyna.

“Unfortunately, such a scenario is no longer hypothetical. The situation is very complex. I wouldn’t say it’s catastrophic or deadly, but it is still very difficult. In fact, Troieshchyna alone is home to a population equal to that of some regional capitals. And the fact that they’ve run into this ‘traffic gridlock’ is only half the problem. What’s far more painful is that with the effective closure of the South and North Bridges—especially the South Bridge, which is of greater strategic importance to the countries—we’re facing a situation where transportation routes are changing drastically. For example, if you’re driving a truck from Lviv to Kharkiv, you now have to take a detour through Cherkasy. That takes one and a half times longer and costs significantly more in fuel… Completely destroying the bridges is an extremely difficult task. Damaging them—yes, that’s possible. And this damage primarily acts as a demoralizing factor, since its consequences are felt by millions of Kyiv residents and people in other regions.

The logistics situation has deteriorated sharply. This will be felt not only by those who spend hours stuck in traffic jams, waiting for the road to clear. Whereas the trip from the left bank to the right used to take 20–25 minutes, it now takes 1.5–2 hours—and that’s in the best-case scenario. Residents on both the left and right banks will face logistical challenges. But what concerns me most is the situation regarding energy and municipal infrastructure. “If the pumps that supply water and keep the city’s sewage system running are shut down for three days, it could lead to an environmental disaster whose consequences we cannot even imagine,” the political analyst warns.

According to the expert, as far as bridges are concerned, these next few months of winter will be challenging. Zolotaryov says we shouldn’t even be proposing such far-fetched ideas as a tunnel under the Dnipro: we’re not China, capable of implementing such projects in a year or two.

“Pontoon crossings won’t solve this problem either. They can indeed help improve military logistics. But if you’ve ever driven a passenger car onto a pontoon crossing, you know that it’s, let’s say, not for the faint of heart… So the situation is extremely difficult, but not hopeless. We’re relying on ourselves, hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst,” Andriy Zolotaryov concluded.



To sum up, talk of Kyiv potentially splitting into two cities is no longer just science fiction. Missile strikes on bridges, kilometer-long traffic jams, subway disruptions, and traffic restrictions—all of this is gradually acclimating the city to the idea that the two banks of the Dnipro may not always be accessible to one another. And although the city is unlikely to completely split into two separate districts, significant fragmentation is already a reality, and it will deepen if the strikes continue.

But the main conclusion lies elsewhere. What is happening to Kyiv’s bridges is yet another argument in favor of ending the war as soon as possible. Every new strike on the infrastructure makes life more difficult, more expensive, and more dangerous for millions of people.

Bridges can eventually be repaired and rebuilt, or even constructed from scratch. But this requires peace. And the sooner diplomacy achieves a result, the more bridges will remain intact, and Kyiv will remain the united city it is meant to be.

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