The Europrotocol for traffic accidents can now be filed through Diya

You can now file a Europrotocol report online via the “Diya” app after a minor traffic accident—without paper documents or long waits.

Driver and vehicle information is verified automatically, and once the report is completed, the information is immediately forwarded to insurance companies.

This service is available only for accidents involving two vehicles, provided that no one was killed or injured and both drivers have valid compulsory insurance policies.

The new service was launched as part of the digitization of Ministry of Internal Affairs services in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the National Police, and the Motor Transport Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (MTIBU).

Source: Ivan Vygivskyi / National Police of Ukraine

Ukraine will sharply increase fines for speeding.

Over the past year, the number of reserved workers in Ukraine has increased significantly—by approximately 300,000 people—and the number of enterprises recognized as critically important to the economy has also risen. The government attributes these changes to the expansion of the reservation mechanisms, particularly for frontline regions, and is preparing to update the regulations.

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