Video: Iryna Mudra Was Released from Pretrial Detention

Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President, was released from custody on October 8. Her bail was paid in full—20 million hryvnias.

Mudra is a suspect in the “Forest Gump” case.

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The full bail amount of 20 million hryvnias was paid for Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The largest portion—5.937 million hryvnias—was paid by Iryna Mudra herself. Another 4.4 million hryvnias was transferred by her common-law husband, Pavlo Polyarus, who has headed the National Bank of Ukraine’s Department for Problem Assets since 2023.

Previously, attempts were made to post over 3 million hryvnias in bail for Iryna Mudra, but the banks rejected the payments. During a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, witnesses described attempts to post bail for former official Iryna Mudra. According to them, payments via Monobank and PrivatBank could not be processed.

“Corruption Must Be Controlled”: Who Is Iryna Mudra?

Iryna Mudra struck a deal with investigators — social media.

Earlier, NABU and the SAP announced a large-scale special operation called “Forest Gump.” According to anti-corruption agencies, the operation involved exposing a group that may have included current and former members of parliament, high-ranking officials from the Office of the President, representatives of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. According to investigators, 150 million hryvnias were allegedly laundered through a state-owned bank to post bail for one of the defendants in another high-profile case—Operation “Midas.”

On the same day, news broke of investigative actions targeting Mudra. Shortly thereafter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed her from her position as deputy head of the Office of the President. The decree itself does not explain the reasons for the dismissal, but the timing of the NABU operation was more than telling.

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