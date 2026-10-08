Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing a response to a new wave of Russian escalation. He made this statement following briefings by SBU Director Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa. Source: UNN.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is working with its partners to secure additional air defense packages and ammunition for the F-16s.

“First: we are preparing our response to this wave of Russian escalation. Second: through all available channels, we are working with partners who can provide Ukraine with additional support in the form of air defense packages and ammunition for the F-16s. I am grateful to every country that is ready to help,” the president said.

According to him, Ukraine also continues to fulfill the requests of combat corps and brigade commanders, which they expressed during meetings at the front.

Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people — Zelenskyy.

Following the Russian strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”