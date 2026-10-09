Video: An administrator of an illegal casino will stand trial in Transcarpathia

The Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against the manager of an illegal gambling establishment in the town of Velykyi Berezny. During the establishment’s operation, the organizer illegally obtained and laundered nearly 1.7 million hryvnias, part of which was paid to the suspect for her work.

The woman is charged with organizing and conducting gambling without a license as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals, as well as laundering property obtained through criminal means. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment and placed the suspects’ property under arrest.

The investigation into the casino’s organizer is currently ongoing; law enforcement officials are working to determine his whereabouts and identify any possible accomplices.

Source: Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

We previously reported that the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine suspected the largest online gambling licensee of tax evasion amounting to 1.2 billion hryvnias.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against five Russians and five Ukrainian citizens who set up an illegal online casino that transferred nearly 3 billion hryvnias of its profits to Russia.

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