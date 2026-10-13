Ukraine plans to establish a data center abroad to protect government data

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is exploring the possibility of establishing a full-fledged data center abroad, where the government could store backup copies of data and protect its digital infrastructure from potential attacks and disruptions. Vitaliy Balashov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity and Cloud Technologies, announced this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, one of the Ministry of Digital Transformation’s priorities ahead of winter is to increase the resilience of digital infrastructure and mobile networks so that they can continue to operate even during prolonged power outages.

“We have also made the resilience of digital infrastructure and mobile networks a top priority so that mobile operators can ensure their networks remain operational during blackouts,” Balashov noted.

Separately, the ministry is considering establishing a data center in another country, where Ukraine could be granted a separate territory with diplomatic status similar to that of an embassy. The idea is that this would provide additional legal safeguards to protect equipment and communication channels.

“This is no longer just a plan—the initiative is already being implemented,” the deputy minister emphasized.

He cited Estonia as an example, which uses a data center in Luxembourg to store government data. Ukraine is also in talks with Luxembourg and other countries that could offer similar solutions. At the same time, a final decision has not yet been made—security issues are being addressed first and foremost.

Balashov emphasized that hosting part of the infrastructure abroad would not mean complete dependence on foreign platforms. Copies of government resources must remain in Ukraine, and those responsible for the systems must ensure their rapid restoration in case of problems.

“We do not want to be completely dependent on infrastructure abroad. A copy of state resources must remain in Ukraine,” he explained.

At the same time, classified information cannot be stored abroad. The hosting of public and confidential data is permitted in accordance with current regulations. The Ministry of Digital Transformation also plans to develop a hybrid multi-cloud model, which involves using different cloud environments and providers to mitigate risks and avoid dependence on a single service provider.

Another area of focus is strengthening cybersecurity requirements for software procured by the government. The ministry aims to establish an approach whereby security is verified not only in the finished product but also at every stage of its development.

“The government should not purchase a product if there is no evidence that security requirements were met throughout the entire development process,” Balashov emphasized.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

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